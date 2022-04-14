Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 195.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $75.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,060.34. 510,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,448. The stock has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 627.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $858.99 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,097.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,248.77.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,690.92.

In related news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $939.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

