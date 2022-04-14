Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $102,000 in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. H Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 33.3% during the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,854,000 after buying an additional 901,026 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,525,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,487,000 after purchasing an additional 857,340 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,666,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,993,000 after buying an additional 766,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2,101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 521,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 498,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HOG remained flat at $$38.20 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,034,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,932. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The company had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.00%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

