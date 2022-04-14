Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $57,000 in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,643,000 after acquiring an additional 53,835 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,992,000 after purchasing an additional 104,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 608,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,992,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.15. 274,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,630. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.44. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.69 and a fifty-two week high of $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.86.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.44.

About EastGroup Properties (Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.