Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 268 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 0.8% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $24,032,000. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,002,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,839,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period.

JPST stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,972,784 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.46.

