Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 514.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.3% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 179.5% during the third quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 16,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $7.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $338.43. 70,779,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,317,266. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $316.00 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $347.48 and its 200-day moving average is $369.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

