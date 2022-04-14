Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,250 Shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. HAP Trading LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MCEF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,440. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $23.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th.

