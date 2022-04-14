Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 172 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 529.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,246,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,618,000 after buying an additional 3,572,189 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,131,000 after buying an additional 2,574,829 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 444.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,718,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,917,000 after buying an additional 1,403,140 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 879.0% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 499.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,412,000 after purchasing an additional 974,201 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHI traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $59.52. 1,141,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,348. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average of $61.81. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $67.29.

