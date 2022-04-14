Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,877 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the third quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OGE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $86,702.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OGE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.63. 856,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,289. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.68.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

