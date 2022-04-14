Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 966 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Ladder Capital by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,466,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,552,000 after purchasing an additional 485,862 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,466,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,301,000 after acquiring an additional 483,198 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,925,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,706 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after acquiring an additional 96,997 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 972,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after acquiring an additional 182,914 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LADR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

In related news, CEO Brian Harris sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,273,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $37,605.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,139 shares of company stock worth $1,377,805. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

LADR stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $12.58. 1,000,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,553. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 103.29 and a current ratio of 103.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 2.08.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

