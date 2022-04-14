Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes $45,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Stryker by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 779 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Stryker by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 450,459 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $120,462,000 after purchasing an additional 54,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $261.70. 907,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,456. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.14 and its 200-day moving average is $261.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $98.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $236.09 and a 52 week high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

