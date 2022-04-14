Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Short Interest Update

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TOTDY stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.20. 3,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.84. Toto has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $59.15.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion.

TOTO Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of restroom, bath and kitchen equipment, ceramics, and eco-friendly materials. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing Equipment Business, New Business Domains, and Others. The Global Housing Equipment Business segment handles the sales of housing equipment which includes sanitary ware, faucets, and system kitchen.

