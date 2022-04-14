TradeStars Trading Down 14.3% Over Last Week (TSX)

TradeStars (TSX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. TradeStars has a market cap of $1.02 million and $217,938.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TradeStars coin can currently be bought for $0.0752 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TradeStars has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00045005 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.72 or 0.07549678 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,945.10 or 0.99768668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00041456 BTC.

About TradeStars

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

TradeStars Coin Trading

