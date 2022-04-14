Transcodium 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $369.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (TNS) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Transcodium has a market cap of $127,089.13 and approximately $369.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

