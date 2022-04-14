TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.66

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.66 and last traded at C$5.63, with a volume of 88747 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.22.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$375.00 price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

The stock has a market cap of C$412.63 million and a P/E ratio of 7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.95.

TransGlobe Energy ( TSE:TGL Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$117.79 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (TSE:TGL)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

