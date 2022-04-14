Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.06) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.46) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,545 ($20.13) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.37) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.06) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,880.93 ($24.51).

TPK opened at GBX 1,258.50 ($16.40) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,339.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,478.68. The stock has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 10.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 1,211 ($15.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,839.60 ($23.97).

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Alan Williams sold 18,569 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,284 ($16.73), for a total transaction of £238,425.96 ($310,693.20). Also, insider Jasmine Whitbread acquired 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,426 ($18.58) per share, for a total transaction of £30,273.98 ($39,450.07). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,145 shares of company stock worth $3,056,870.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

