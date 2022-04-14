Treasury Metals (OTCMKTS:TSRMD) Trading Down 1.8%

Treasury Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSRMD – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. 9,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 34,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12.
Treasury Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSRMD)
