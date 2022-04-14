Treasury Metals (OTCMKTS:TSRMD) Trading Down 1.8%

Treasury Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSRMD – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. 9,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 34,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12.

Get Treasury Metals alerts:

Treasury Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSRMD)

Treasury Metals, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Goliath gold mining project, Goldcliff property, and Lara property. The company was founded on December 31, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.