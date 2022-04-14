Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPH. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.25.

NYSE:TPH opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter worth about $372,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 9.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 317.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 166,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 126,802 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

