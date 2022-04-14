Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVCU. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 1.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,524,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after acquiring an additional 99,690 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVCU opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.43.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

