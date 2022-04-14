TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) Shares Down 0.6%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.14 and last traded at $28.14. Approximately 248 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.31.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

