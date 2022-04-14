TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $44.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 33.09%. On average, analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TRST stock opened at $30.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average of $33.27. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Curley purchased 1,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.99 per share, with a total value of $33,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

