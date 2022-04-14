Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Short Interest Down 83.6% in March

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a decline of 83.6% from the March 15th total of 476,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TSGTF traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $7.64. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53. Tsingtao Brewery has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $11.19.

Get Tsingtao Brewery alerts:

About Tsingtao Brewery (Get Rating)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.