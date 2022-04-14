Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Short Interest Down 83.6% in March

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a decline of 83.6% from the March 15th total of 476,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TSGTF traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $7.64. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53. Tsingtao Brewery has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $11.19.
About Tsingtao Brewery (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tsingtao Brewery (TSGTF)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.