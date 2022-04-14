TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Short Interest Up 111.1% in March

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ TC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.29. TuanChe has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37.

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter. TuanChe had a negative return on equity of 41.40% and a negative net margin of 28.62%.

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

