Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Short Interest Update

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,400 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the March 15th total of 544,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 667,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 801,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 19.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 146,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at $117,000. 45.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TUFN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 617,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,943. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.70 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.61. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $13.50.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

