TwentyFour Income (TFIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.27 on May 6th

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from TwentyFour Income’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of TFIF opened at GBX 109.92 ($1.43) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 110.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 112.92. TwentyFour Income has a twelve month low of GBX 104 ($1.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 117 ($1.52).

Get TwentyFour Income alerts:

In related news, insider Richard Burwood acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £21,400 ($27,886.37).

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.