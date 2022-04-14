Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Cut to $262.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $300.00 to $262.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 79.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TWLO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.43.

Twilio stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,166. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $412.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $675,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total value of $509,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,013 shares of company stock worth $3,788,559. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

