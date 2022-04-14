Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TRCA stock remained flat at $$9.78 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.20.
About Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition (Get Rating)
