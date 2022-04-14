Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TRCA stock remained flat at $$9.78 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

