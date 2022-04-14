Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Receives $51.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.79.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,614 shares of company stock worth $546,043. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Twitter by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $313,565,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $304,660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Twitter by 2,650.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $190,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Twitter by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $745,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.85. 44,306,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,164,088. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of -152.83 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.88. Twitter has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. Twitter’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

