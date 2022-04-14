Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $538.46.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TYL stock traded down $13.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $404.83. 133,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.51 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $384.38 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $433.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.67.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 12.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

