Typhoon Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $534.00 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $203,749.85 and approximately $534.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00044339 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.53 or 0.07493319 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,013.12 or 0.99698796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00041095 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,146,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

