TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 102.8% from the March 15th total of 7,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZPS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.83. 1,196,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,278. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. TZP Strategies Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 33.3% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. 57.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

