U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $50.84

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.84 and last traded at $50.86, with a volume of 379264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.72.

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.