Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives $446.64 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $446.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $9.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $415.50. The company had a trading volume of 626,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,225. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.66. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $299.77 and a twelve month high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,223,000 after buying an additional 434,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $910,571,000 after buying an additional 110,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,603,000 after buying an additional 149,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after buying an additional 947,858 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 662,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after buying an additional 29,396 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

