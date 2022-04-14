Umbrella Network Market Cap Tops $6.50 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0878 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $6.50 million and $1.85 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.00207943 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007833 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00011882 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.