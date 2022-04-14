UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €12.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.04) price objective on UniCredit (BIT:UCG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UCG has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($16.30) target price on UniCredit in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($17.39) price target on shares of UniCredit in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.75 ($23.64) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €19.50 ($21.20) target price on UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.50 ($22.28) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.42 ($17.84).

UniCredit has a one year low of €12.82 ($13.93) and a one year high of €18.38 ($19.98).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

