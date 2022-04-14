UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) Receives €16.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €16.42 ($17.84).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UCG shares. Barclays set a €15.00 ($16.30) price objective on UniCredit in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €19.50 ($21.20) target price on UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($22.28) target price on UniCredit in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($13.59) target price on UniCredit in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($17.39) target price on UniCredit in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

UniCredit has a one year low of €12.82 ($13.93) and a one year high of €18.38 ($19.98).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

