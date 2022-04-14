Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $196.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $196.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unifi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $197.80 million and the lowest is $195.00 million. Unifi posted sales of $178.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $858.85 million, with estimates ranging from $855.00 million to $862.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). Unifi had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $201.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

UFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unifi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unifi by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,303,000 after buying an additional 50,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Unifi by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 170,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Unifi by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 0.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 260,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

UFI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.73. 52,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,735. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. Unifi has a 52 week low of $16.31 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

