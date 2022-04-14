Unifi Protocol DAO Market Capitalization Tops $22.08 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $22.08 million and $15.15 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.16 or 0.00012581 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.78 or 0.00194324 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00042242 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.86 or 0.00389400 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00050710 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,275,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

