UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.800-$7.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.97 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.

UNF stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.93. The company had a trading volume of 80,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,831. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.29. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $165.52 and a fifty-two week high of $242.79.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.39). UniFirst had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UniFirst will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.73%.

UNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UniFirst from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UniFirst has an average rating of Hold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

