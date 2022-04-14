UniMex Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.79 Million (UMX)

UniMex Network (UMX) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 14th. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $41,984.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00044180 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,984.88 or 0.07507289 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,842.78 or 1.00208819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00040873 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,596,478 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars.

