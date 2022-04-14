uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 292,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,809 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in uniQure were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of uniQure by 241.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of uniQure by 25.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,814,000 after acquiring an additional 167,494 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of uniQure by 151.8% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 711,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,771,000 after acquiring an additional 428,839 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of uniQure by 145.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 553,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,824,000 after acquiring an additional 328,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of uniQure by 180.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 191,095 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.75. 612,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,133. uniQure has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a current ratio of 17.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.21. The company has a market cap of $871.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.89. uniQure had a net margin of 62.90% and a return on equity of 64.35%. The company had revenue of $57.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $53,068.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $42,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,111 shares of company stock valued at $698,006. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, uniQure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.94.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

