UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.20-21.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.62. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $21.200-$21.700 EPS.

UNH stock traded up $3.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $537.00. 3,011,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,187,806. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $374.58 and a 12 month high of $548.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.58. The company has a market capitalization of $505.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $507.96.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 934 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $638,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

