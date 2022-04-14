Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Position Increased by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Universal Display by 427.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLED shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.56.

NASDAQ OLED traded down $5.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.34. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $128.21 and a 1-year high of $239.94.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

Universal Display Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.