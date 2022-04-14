Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.58.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

NYSE:UHS opened at $148.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 619.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,985,000 after buying an additional 770,198 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 247,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.7% during the third quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 11.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.