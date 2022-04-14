US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s previous close.

USFD has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

US Foods stock opened at $37.19 on Thursday. US Foods has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that US Foods will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder acquired 6,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky acquired 31,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

