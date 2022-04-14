USDJ Hits Market Capitalization of $14.82 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.82 million and $429,369.00 worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00044339 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.53 or 0.07493319 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,013.12 or 0.99698796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00041095 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.