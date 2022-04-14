USDK Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (USDK) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 14th. USDK has a total market cap of $28.52 million and approximately $53.82 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, USDK has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00044885 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,019.38 or 0.07561920 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,892.61 or 0.99909651 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00041318 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

