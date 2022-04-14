Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USNZY. HSBC cut shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.16. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78.

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

