Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 55,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 570,667 shares.The stock last traded at $14.64 and had previously closed at $14.59.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UTZ shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stephens lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 69.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.77%.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Antonio F. Fernandez purchased 25,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $353,632.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dylan Lissette purchased 7,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $101,539.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617. 17.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 918.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter worth about $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1,990.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

