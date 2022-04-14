Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 397,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 45,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 7,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

VLO stock opened at $103.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $104.76. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

