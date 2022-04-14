Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 79.6% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:VLYPP opened at $25.30 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $31.66.
Valley National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLYPP)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.